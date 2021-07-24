Buffalo Bisons investigating apparent vandalism at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons say they are investigating an apparent act of vandalism at Sahlen Field that took place overnight Saturday.

In since deleted tweets from a groundskeeper with the Buffalo Bisons, photos show that someone apparently drove onto the field, scuffing up the grass and the dirt on the field.

The Buffalo Bisons said the team is investigating the apparent vandalism but said the team is not providing further comment at this time.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the Buffalo Police Department for more information, we've yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.