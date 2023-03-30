Buffalo Bisons elevate fan experience with new food, merchandise for 2023 season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are gearing up for Opening Day at Sahlen Field on April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox.

The six-game homestand will be highlighted by new merchandise, food and experiences for fans.

Fans can enjoy offerings from a new ballpark partner "Alexandra's Pierogi," including the special "Polish Poutine." There will also be Sahlen’s new Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners, Chicken Pot Stickers and Frozen Chocolate Banana. In addition, there will be "adult popsicles" with bourbon-based Ginger, Cola and Apple varieties.

A new bar has been installed inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park and the Resurgence Beer Garden has now doubled in size on the first base side of the ballpark.

Labatt-urdays will also make their return and will begin on June 17.

To further enhance the fan experience, Sahlen Field will now have mobile ordering. In a partnership with SpotOn, all you'll have to do is find one of the QR codes around Sahlen Field or on the scoreboard and just point your phone at it and place your next ballpark meal.

The Bisons say games are made affordable for families through special ticket packages.

"It is obviously very important to us to have a great product on and off the field but also to be very family-friendly and affordable," said Brad Bisbing, Bisons Assistant General Manager.

The Bisons are offering discounted ticket packages like the family pack, which is four game tickets, $25 in Bisons bucks, and 25% off at the gift shops for $87.

"You can get food and tickets, and discounts at the gift shops, all for a great price," said Bisbing.

"We hope our fans will be ready for new food and be ready for some bison baseball," said Buffalo Bisons General Manager Anthony Sprague.

Backpacks will no longer be allowed inside Sahlen Field. Fans are asked to use 16” x 16” x 12” clear plastic bag to enter the ballpark. Diaper bags, medical use bags and purses will still be allowed but they will be searched.