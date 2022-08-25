Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs and brother Trevon Diggs turn heads with new endorsement deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs can now add "Chief Ball Officer" to his list of accomplishments.

Diggs and his brother Trevon, who plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, were hired by SAXX as "Chief Ball Officers." SAXX is an underwear company known for its patented BallPark Pouch™ underwear.

The Diggs brothers are coming off of two defining season. During the 2020 season, Stefon led the NFL in catches (127) and yards (1,535) in a season. The first member of the Buffalo Bills to do so, he now holds the franchise single season records in those categories. During the 2021 season, Trevon had 11 interceptions— the most by any NFL player in a season since 1981.

The newly hired Chief Ball Officers have appeared in a new ad that gives fans an inside look at their first day in their new roles.

The ad is turning heads on social media. Stefon's tweet announcing the partnership includes a video that now has nearly 40,000 views.