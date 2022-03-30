Buffalo Bills stadium agreement provides new details

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - New details about the Buffalo Bills stadium agreement are coming to light through the memorandum of understanding between the Bills, New York State and Erie County.

The 7 News I-Team obtained the MOU through a Freedom of Information Law request with the state Wednesday.

The Bills will extend their current lease at Highmark Stadium on a year-to-year basis until the new stadium is complete.

Any necessary maintenance will be conducted by the county and Bills. The county will conduct annual inspections of the upper deck to determine if any improvements are needed for the structural integrity of the upper deck.

The team can terminate the 2013 stadium lease prior to the end of an extension if the new stadium is complete prior to the end of the extension period, or if the parties agree there is a health and safety risk at Highmark Stadium

If everyone agrees there is a risk to continue playing at Highmark Stadium, the Bills must continue to play elsewhere in New York unless it is agreed there is nowhere suitable in the state where NFL games can be played.

Any temporary facility must be in the contiguous United States unless all parties and the NFL agree in writing to play elsewhere.

Bills - Memorandum of Understanding by Sean Mickey on Scribd

The 14-page document details the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) which will be negotiated between the county, state, and the public.

The Bills will provide the stadium to the county for up to five civic events per year, with dates agreed to by the team. They will also give the county a suite in the new stadium for Bills games and other events for which the Bills control ticketing, as well as tickets and parking passes for tourism promotion and economic development.

They also agree to donate tickets and parking passes for every Bills home game, and will provide other community benefits and charitable efforts that will be negotiated.

According to the agreement, the Bills will be responsible for staffing, managing, and operating the stadium during all state events. The state will reimburse the Bills for costs and expenses from the use of the stadium for a state event.

It finally includes some details about the proposed facility. The playing surface is anticipated to be natural grass. A canopy is being considered as part of the design for some or all sections of the seating bowl, according to the agreement.

Significant temperature controlled and heated areas will be distributed throughout the stadium to serve as warming areas for guests and improve the fan experience, including within the seating bowl.

The stadium will also include updated WiFi and up to date technology throughout including video boards.