Buffalo Bills showcase organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program

Heritage Christian Services is an organization working to provide an environment where support for all gifts, strengths and needs can be found. At their game day party Thursday evening, they were repping their favorite player Cam Lewis. However, at Gillette Stadium, Lewis was repping them.

"We're very grateful," said Chuck Collard, Heritage Christian ServiceS. "It gives us an opportunity to show the good work that we do and also give him an opportunity to get involved. And his efforts are going to help us raise awareness."

The NFL's My Cause My Cause My Cleat Program allows players to choose an organization of their choice, come up with a design and showcase them during the game. Collard told 7 News they were excited when Lewis stopped by a group home to meet everyone and choose them for the program.

"Its unbelievable to come here and celebrate and cheer on our Buffalo Bills and Cam Lewis and the community is something very special," said Collard."

Several other non-profit organizations had the chance to be showcased. Dawson Knox wore a design in honor of P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer and Kaiir Elam wore one for the Black Women's Health Imperative. Josh Allen took to the field with an Oishei Children's Hospital design in honor of the Patricia Allen Fund. Taiwan Jones honored the Jefferson 10 in a design made in partnership with Buffalo's Candles in the Sun.

"We strive to advance under privileged communities through educations, mentoring, activities," said Dakari Singletary. "It means a lot to really take care of neighborhoods how we see fit. As neighborhood heroes we're boots on the ground. So we know what they need and know where they need it."

So while every Bills game is filled with energy many say is like no other. The NFL's My Cause My Cleat Program reminds everyone that this game and this life can be about so much more when you help a neighbor in need.

Learn more about the NFL My Cause My Cleats here.