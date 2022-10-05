Watch Now
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)  — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the team's win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Poyer was a big part of the comeback win. He had two interceptions in the fourth quarter, one of which came with around four minutes left when the score was tied 20-20. Poyer intercepted a pass in the end zone that would have given the Ravens the lead.

It was Poyer's first multi-interception game and he also had six tackles. He now leads the NFL in interceptions.

This is the first time that Poyer has been recognized as AFC Defensive Player of the Week. He is the first Bills player to receive this honor since Greg Rousseau in 2021 and the first Bills defensive back to receive this honor since Tre'Davious White in 2019.

