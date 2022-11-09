Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hosting food drive to benefit ECMC patients and families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has partnered with his teammates Cam Lewis and Tyrel Dodson, ECMC, Austin Air Systems and Bills Mafia Babes to host food a drive to benefit ECMC patients and families.

The drive is to help ensure 210 round-the-clock dialysis patients at ECMC and their families can celebrate Thanksgiving.

If you'd like to donate you can drop off any non-perishable food items at Austin Air Systems located at 500 Elk Street in Buffalo (the main entrance is on Gorham Street) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 14.

A release says items that are needed but not limited to — boxed stuffing mix, instant potatoes, canned fruits and vegetables, dry macaroni, cranberry sauce, canned turkey gravy, and rice.

In addition, you can also help in the following ways: