Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hosting food drive to benefit ECMC patients and families

Packers Bills Football
Bryan Bennett/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) looks on during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Packers Bills Football
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 13:42:41-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has partnered with his teammates Cam Lewis and Tyrel Dodson, ECMC, Austin Air Systems and Bills Mafia Babes to host food a drive to benefit ECMC patients and families.

The drive is to help ensure 210 round-the-clock dialysis patients at ECMC and their families can celebrate Thanksgiving.

If you'd like to donate you can drop off any non-perishable food items at Austin Air Systems located at 500 Elk Street in Buffalo (the main entrance is on Gorham Street) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 14.

A release says items that are needed but not limited to — boxed stuffing mix, instant potatoes, canned fruits and vegetables, dry macaroni, cranberry sauce, canned turkey gravy, and rice.

In addition, you can also help in the following ways:

  • Text ‘POYER’ to 76278 to cover the cost of a turkey and other perishable goods. Those who choose to donate money will be entered to win an autographed football
  • Drop off to ECMC Foundation, 462 Grider Street, Suite G1 through November 14
  • Purchase food items straight from the Bills Mafia Babes Amazon Wishlist
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources