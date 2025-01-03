Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin announces new 'Buffalo Heroes' scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving back and showing his love for the people who impacted him with a new scholarship.
According to BuffaloBills.com, Hamlin got some of the Buffalo Bills' trainers together for a special dinner on January 2, marking two years since he experienced cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
Hamlin wanted to thank the trainers for their impact on his life and the inspiration they provided during his recovery.
Hamlin also announced the expansion of his Chasing M's Foundation youth scholarship, which started in Cincinnati, to include a new Buffalo Heroes scholarship.
Buffalo Heroes will support underserved high school and college-bound students who hope to attend Buffalo area private high schools, trade schools, or universities.
Chasing M's Foundation has pledged a total of $1,000 for 10 Buffalo Heroes scholarships annually, over a three-year period.
Information for students interested in applying will be available on the Chasing M's website on February 1.