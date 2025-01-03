Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin announces new 'Buffalo Heroes' scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving back and showing his love for the people who impacted him with a new scholarship.

According to BuffaloBills.com, Hamlin got some of the Buffalo Bills' trainers together for a special dinner on January 2, marking two years since he experienced cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin wanted to thank the trainers for their impact on his life and the inspiration they provided during his recovery.

Angilo Allen/Buffalo Bills

Hamlin also announced the expansion of his Chasing M's Foundation youth scholarship, which started in Cincinnati, to include a new Buffalo Heroes scholarship.

Buffalo Heroes will support underserved high school and college-bound students who hope to attend Buffalo area private high schools, trade schools, or universities.

Chasing M's Foundation has pledged a total of $1,000 for 10 Buffalo Heroes scholarships annually, over a three-year period.

Information for students interested in applying will be available on the Chasing M's website on February 1.