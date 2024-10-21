Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has started 100 NFL games, what have you done 100 times?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started in his 100th NFL game against the Tennessee Titans.

He threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns and led the Bills to a 34-10 victory. He also became the second player in NFL history with 12 or more pass touchdowns and zero interceptions in his team’s first seven games of a season.

Before the game, I asked fans, "What have you done 100 times?"

Drinking beer was a common answer, but the rest speak for themselves!

Check out all the responses in the video player above.