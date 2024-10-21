Watch Now
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has started 100 NFL games, what have you done 100 times?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started the 100th game of his NFL career on Sunday, we asked fans to name something they've done 100 times.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen started in his 100th NFL game against the Tennessee Titans.

He threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns and led the Bills to a 34-10 victory. He also became the second player in NFL history with 12 or more pass touchdowns and zero interceptions in his team’s first seven games of a season.

Before the game, I asked fans, "What have you done 100 times?"

Drinking beer was a common answer, but the rest speak for themselves!

Check out all the responses in the video player above.

