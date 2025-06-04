Buffalo Bills players visit 12 schools as part of 'Community Takeover Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 60 Buffalo Bills players volunteered their time on Wednesday morning to surprise kids at 12 different schools across Buffalo.

The players had a field day with the kids playing sports, and then handed out Bills gear during a parade at each of the schools.

WKBW Students at North Park were overjoyed once they were surprised by Buffalo Bills players

Dion Dawkins, Javon Solomon, Casey Rogers, Daryl Porter Jr., and Dorian Strong were on hand at North Park Community School in Buffalo.

WKBW Javon Solomon

"Energy was crazy," said Dawkins.

Cheering students swarmed the players as they made their way through the halls during the school parade.

WKBW Students were pumped up to see Dion Dawkins Wednesday

This was one of the first times that rookies like Dorian Strong got to volunteer in the community. Dawkins, who has been a community figure in Buffalo, said he told the new guys to be themselves.

"If you give this community all of you...they'll give you all of them," said Dawkins.

This was the second year of Community Takeover Day.

