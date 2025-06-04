Watch Now
Buffalo Bills players visit 12 schools as part of 'Community Takeover Day'

More than 60 different players from the Buffalo Bills surprised students at 12 different schools on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 60 Buffalo Bills players volunteered their time on Wednesday morning to surprise kids at 12 different schools across Buffalo.

The players had a field day with the kids playing sports, and then handed out Bills gear during a parade at each of the schools.

Students at North Park were overjoyed once they were surprised by Buffalo Bills players

Dion Dawkins, Javon Solomon, Casey Rogers, Daryl Porter Jr., and Dorian Strong were on hand at North Park Community School in Buffalo.

Javon Solomon

"Energy was crazy," said Dawkins.

Cheering students swarmed the players as they made their way through the halls during the school parade.

Students were pumped up to see Dion Dawkins Wednesday

This was one of the first times that rookies like Dorian Strong got to volunteer in the community. Dawkins, who has been a community figure in Buffalo, said he told the new guys to be themselves.

"If you give this community all of you...they'll give you all of them," said Dawkins.

This was the second year of Community Takeover Day.

The other 11 schools that players visited were:

  • Build Community School in Buffalo
  • Cayuga Heights Elementary in Depew
  • Cleveland Hill Elementary in Cheektowaga
  • Discovery School in Buffalo
  • Eden Elementary
  • Elma Primary School
  • Parkdale Elementary in East Aurora
  • Smallwood Drive Elementary in Amherst
  • Union East Elementary in Cheektowaga
  • Westminster Community Charter in Buffalo
  • Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Buffalo
