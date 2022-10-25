Buffalo Bills player gives health and wellness encouragement to the youth in Hamlin Park School 47

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills Outside Linebacker, Von Miller, spreads words of encouragement about health and wellness to several students at Hamlin Park School 47.

Several elementary and middle school students say they're excited to receive some positive messages from Miller.

"I like that they're explaining how to eat right and like eat healthily and stuff like your vegetables and your fruits," says a 4th grader of Hamlin Park School 74.

Miller's advice also left some kids in awe.

"I don't know, it's just amazing," says Kavon Johnson, out of breath. "I can't explain it," then he smiles.

Von Miller says being part of this health and wellness initiative warms his heart.

"You want to give back as much as possible. It doesn't always have to be financial," Miller says. "It could just be time as well, and that's what we're doing here today."