Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul has announced that the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be postponed due to the winter storm.

The NFL has agreed to move the playoff game to Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

"It's all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm," said Governor Hochul.

The governor also announced a full travel ban starting Saturday at 9 p.m. for all passenger vehicles in Erie County.

"If we see any change in the weather pattern, we will take action and ask for that game to be rescheduled," said Mayor Brown. "Right now, that is not the plan."