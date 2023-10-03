Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins participates in 'Build-a-Bike' event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins partnered with Trusted Gives and Highmark BCBS to help build bikes for children.

Dawkins has his own nonprofit organization, Dion's Dreamers, that works to provide mentorship to youth in underserved communities.

The event helped with building and gifting 20 bicycles to children from the ages of three to seven from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier.

Provided by Trusted Nurse Staffing

Oishei Children's Hospital donated 20 bicycle helmets in order to allow children to enjoy riding their bicycles safely.

All participants were also able to enjoy a bite to eat thanks to Just Pizza of West Seneca.

Each family also received a goodie bag with items from organizations that participated in the event.