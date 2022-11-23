Watch Now
Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 23, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

In Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns Milano had 12 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He was also a key part in limiting Browns starting running back Nick Chubb to 19 yards rushing on 14 carries.

According to Bills PR, Milano is the first player with at least 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in a single game since Ryan Shazier in Week 2 of 2015.

This is the second time Milano has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the previous was Week 3 of 2018.

