ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of Bills fans got their first chance to experience the new Highmark Stadium this weekend, with many walking away impressed by the new home of the Bills.

But for some fans, their first look inside came with an unexpected problem: an obstructed view from their seats.

Lou Tutko was one of them.

Tutko said he was "crazy excited" to get to his seats Saturday after years of anticipation.

He said he got into the stadium shortly after gates opened and practically ran to his seats. But once he arrived, he said a railing and the top of a glass barrier were blocking part of his view of the field.

"The railing got in the way and the top of the glass got in the way," he said.

Tutko said he was not aware his seats would have an obstructed view when he purchased them.

Photos and videos showing other seats with potential sightline obstructions have also circulated on social media following Saturday's event.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills fans raise concerns over obstructed views at new Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills fans raise concerns over obstructed views at new Highmark Stadium

A source tells 7 News that some of the seats that have obstructed views are not available to be purchased during football events.

A Bills spokesperson said they are reviewing feedback following the stadium's first major event. The spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Thank you to Bills Mafia for setting a new attendance record with more than 50,000 fans at the Return of the Blue & Red," the team said in a statement. "Saturday’s practice was a great opportunity to test the new stadium. We are currently addressing internal and external feedback regarding the facility's operation following the first event. We’ll utilize the next six weeks to refine any details as we prepare for the home opener on Thursday, September 17."

For Tutko, the concerns are disappointing, but they have not changed his excitement about the new stadium or the upcoming season.

"I'm a Bills fan from a million years ago," Tutko said. "I was at the first game in '73, the Redskins game. Had the coin, had the whole nine yards. So this is like a full circle moment. This is a huge deal for me," he said.

Tutko said he has reached out to the Bills to see whether anything can be done about his seats.