Buffalo Bills fans living in Chiefs Country to travel to WNY for Sunday's game against Kansas City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News caught up with two members of Buffalo Bills Backers of Kansas City who are heading back to the 716 this weekend to cheer on the Bills.

Michael Synor has lived in Missouri all of his life, but that doesn't stop his love for Buffalo.

"We are going to hit the Sabres game on Saturday and enjoy all the things we love about Western New York and then head to the tailgate and game on Sunday," Synor said.

Synor says that he has a great group of friends here in Buffalo which allowed him to make connections in the city.

"There were 17 of us at one time that all had season tickets together," he said. "It's kind of like getting the band back together."

Justin Scott grew up in Lakeview and attended Canisius High School. He has lived in Kansas City for 20 years.

"I take a lot of grief, but it's all in good fun," said Scott.

While Scott is rooting for the Bills, he lives in a house that is divided. His wife was born and raised in Chiefs Country and is a huge Chiefs fan making things "interesting" for Sunday's showdown.