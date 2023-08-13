Buffalo Bills fans excited for the new year at the start of preseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — This might have been a preseason game, but Buffalo Bills fans were in midseason form ahead of Saturday's game against the Colts.

Fans showed up at Highmark Stadium several hours before the game, despite a threat of rain and this game not counting in the standings.

The Bills beat the Colts 23-19 in their one and only preseason game in Orchard Park.

Buffalo lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's AFC Divisional Round. Despite the disappointment fans felt in January, fans are confident about what lies ahead in 2023.

"I mean we've got Josh Allen, we've got Stefon Diggs, we've got hopefully a healthy Von Miller, whole team's looked better and better than last year, I mean the team always looks good, so I'm excited," said Gavin Fredricks.

Bills fan Andre Miles says "I've been excited for the last three years, this is our window to go, we have to go, it's go time right now, we have the best quarterback in the league, we have some of the best receivers, I'm excited, we're going to the Super Bowl or nothing."

The Bills continue the preseason schedule on August 18th when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will not be at home again until September 17th, when they host the Raiders.