Buffalo Bills fans donate more than $75,000 to Patricia Allen Fund in support of Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Good Neighbors is coming together once again in support of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Following the team's loss against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, many fans donated to the Patricia Allen Fund at Galisono Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

In a statement, Stephen Turkovich, MD, president of Golisano Children's Hospital, said since 8 a.m, Monday, the Patricia Allen Fund has received over 3,300 donations totaling $75,000. Many of these donations came with gratitude and empathy for Josh Allen.

"On behalf of the kids and families we care for, and all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, I want to say THANK YOU," said Stephen Turkovich, MD. "Thank you for once again choosing to donate to support the care that we provide kids in our community. Gifts like this help us recruit top clinicians, upgrade equipment and technology and enhance crucial programs. We also want to join Bills fans in thanking Josh for his remarkable efforts on and off the field again this season."

You can learn more or donate online here.