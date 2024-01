EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Portions of Western New York have received significant lake effect snow over the past week and some Buffalo Bills fans decided to get creative with it.

East Aurora resident Mike Robinson and his kids and neighbors shoveled the snow they received and created Bills snow sculptures.

Mike Robinson

Robinson told 7 News it took them about two or three days to complete them.

Mike Robinson

You can find the snow sculptures on Oakwood Avenue in East Aurora.

Mike Robinson