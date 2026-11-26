ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For most Buffalo Bills fans, Thanksgiving Day means gathering with family, enjoying a big meal and cheering on the team.

For Ally Ritz and James Feusse, this year's holiday came with an extra reason to celebrate: their wedding day.

The couple chose Thanksgiving Day, when the Bills hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium, for a celebration they won't soon forget.

WATCH how the couple turned a Thanksgiving Day Bills game into an unforgettable wedding celebration:

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate Thanksgiving with a wedding at Highmark Stadium

The idea started with a simple suggestion.

James asked Ally why they didn't get married at the Thanksgiving Day game they were already planning to attend. Ally, a longtime Bills fan who has been to games before, loved the idea.

For James, the occasion was even more memorable. The game marked his first time attending an NFL game.

Before the ceremony, the couple brought family together for a Thanksgiving tailgate dinner in the stadium parking lot, combining two holiday traditions into one special celebration.

And when it came time to exchange vows, they made sure the ceremony had a distinctly Buffalo feel.

With Bills Elvis officiating, Ally and James were married in front of the Bills statues outside Highmark Stadium.

It was a wedding surrounded by the community that makes game days in Buffalo special.

While thousands of fans gathered at the stadium to cheer on the Bills, Ally and James had something else to celebrate.

For the newlyweds, Thanksgiving 2026 will always be about more than football. It will be the day they started their next chapter together, as husband and wife, in a place that means so much to them.