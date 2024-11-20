Buffalo Bills fan known as 'Big Sexy' receives Nate Burleson's jacket after viral bet before game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Justin Staffone is a Buffalo Bills fan, he's also known as "Big Sexy," and now he's the owner of one of Nate Burleson's jackets after a viral bet.

On Sunday, the NFL Today aired live from Lot 6 at Highmark Stadium and fans were welcome to watch the show on-site. Staffone was there and Burleson's jacket caught his eye.

Staffone bet Burleson that if the Bills won he would get his jacket. The two shook hands and planned to meet in a specific spot after the game if the Bills were victorious.

The Bills came out on top, but Staffone and Burleson missed each other at the planned location after the game. So Burleson took to social media for help sending him the jacket.

On Tuesday night, the red jacket arrived at Staffone's Orchard Park home with a note that said in part "A bet is a bet. I'm a man of my word so here is my coat...as promised."

(4/5) The jacket arrives 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iaqTJQRABx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2024

On Wednesday, 7 News' Michael Schwartz caught up with Staffone who shared his excitement. You can hear from him in the video player above.