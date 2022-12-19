Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Bills celebrating the work of Peaceprints of WNY

Organization getting a $2,500 donation
PEACEPRINTS.png
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
PEACEPRINTS.png
Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 22:53:46-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are celebrating victories off the field during this holiday season.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Bills, selecting Peaceprints of WNY as the Highmark Community Hero.

This program shines a spotlight on non-profit organizations at each regular season home game.

Peaceprints also receiving a $2,500 donation and two tickets to Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Since 1985, Peaceprints has been providing housing and other programs to individuals reentering the community from prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills