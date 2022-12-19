Buffalo Bills celebrating the work of Peaceprints of WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are celebrating victories off the field during this holiday season.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Bills, selecting Peaceprints of WNY as the Highmark Community Hero.

This program shines a spotlight on non-profit organizations at each regular season home game.

Peaceprints also receiving a $2,500 donation and two tickets to Saturday's game against the Dolphins.

Since 1985, Peaceprints has been providing housing and other programs to individuals reentering the community from prison.