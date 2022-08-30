Buffalo Bills 'block party' to return to Downtown Buffalo for season opener against the Los Angeles Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Businesses on Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo will once again come together to host an outdoor "block party" for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The "block party" is a plan that was developed by Chippewa businesses in partnership with the City of Buffalo during the Bills playoff run in January 2021. It allowed the bars and restaurants to host socially distant outdoor viewing parties while COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

For the season opener on September 8, Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be:

Two LED video walls

Live game sound

DJ during commercial breaks

Live halftime show

Special EFX

Food and drink specials

Tickets start at $10 for standing room/general admission and go up to $20 per seat/$200 for a VIP table of 10.

You can find more information and tickets here.