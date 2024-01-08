Buffalo Bills block party returns to Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills block party returned to Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo on Sunday night for the Bills matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Chippewa was closed between Franklin and Delaware as Bills Mafia gathered to watch the Bills take down the Dolphins.

Over 200 tickets were sold and fans that 7 News spoke to are ready for whatever next week's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers brings.

