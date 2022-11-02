Buffalo Bills Babes to the rescue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Michelle Marino noticed her phone was missing after the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium, she took to social media to ask for help.

“Hey Babes, this may be a longshot but I'm hoping someone found my phone,” she wrote. “My Find My Phone app says it was last on Abbott Rd between Saybrook and Lindsey Ln. It's a red iPhone w a clear case.”

Marino posted on the Bills Mafia Babes Facebook group, a group of nearly 25 thousand Bills fans.

It wasn’t long before Orchard Park neighbor, Lori Culver Sherk, who lives adjacent to the stadium chimed in to offer help.

“Do you think you dropped on street or parking area ??? I will go look if you can kind of tell me where to look,” Sherk wrote.

In a flurry of messages, the two were connected, and Sherk was off in the the lots, searching for the lost iPhone.

“I live five minutes from there, I told her standby I’m going to go look.”

Knowing it was a needle in a haystack type of find, Sherk looked around until she found the phone.

“There it was just sitting in the grass,” she said.

She sent a picture to Marino.

“All of a sudden there was a comment from Lori with a picture of my phone and I thought ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe that’s it!”

“Mafia means family,” Sherk said.

But the story means so much more to these two women than just a happy ending of a lost and found item.

“If we all just did some small act of kindness to help…it might have been just a phone to me, but you don’t know what’s on that phone.

If it were my phone I would be devastated. I have pictures of my sister who passed from breast cancer. Every act of kindness I do in honor of her.”

They’re hoping all who see this pay it forward, too.

“I hope that people see this story and say you know what, it’s not just a phone, it’s being kind.”