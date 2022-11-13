Watch Now
Buffalo Bills announce quarterback Josh Allen is listed active against the Minnesota Vikings

Bryan Woolston/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 13, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced quarterback Josh Allen is listed active for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. It is still unknown, as of 12 p.m., if Allen will start.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. He was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday afternoon.

Entering week 10 of the NFL season, Allen is fourth in the league in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Allen has not missed a game since 2018 when he missed four games with a similar elbow injury.

Buffalo Bills