Buffalo Bills announce 'one-of-a-kind' golf event coming to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced a "one-of-a-kind" golf event is coming to Highmark Stadium in July.

The Upper Deck Golf event will take place from July 26 to July 28 and will allow fans to play a round of golf inside the stadium.

The Bills said there will be custom greens on the field and you'll be able to enjoy music, drinks, food and golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium.

Tee times will be available to the public as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. They will be offered in two-player increments. There will also be VIP tee times that include additional perks such as free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

According to the Bills, registration for tee times opens in early June but you can register now for early access to tee times. You can find more information and register for early access online here.