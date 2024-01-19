Watch Now
Buffalo Bills and Delaware North unveil new menu items for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium

Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 19, 2024
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Delaware North, Highmark Stadium's food service partner, have rolled out new menu items for Sunday's game Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu – adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”
- Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium

As questions remain about a possible appearance by Taylor Swift at Highmark Stadium, Delaware North has named some menu items after her iconic tracks.

  • Bad Blood waffle fries — a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles
  • Karma Quesadilla — chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser
Other menu items include:

  • Kansas City Bowl of Tears BBQ
  • The Grape Davis
  • 2-Foot Nachos and more
