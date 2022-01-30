Watch
Buffalo Bert says six more weeks of winter

Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration in Buffalo
Buffalo Groundhog Day
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jan 29, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're going to have six more weeks of winter.

At least that's what one furry forecaster thinks.

Buffalo Bert made his prediction during buffalo's groundhog day celebration on Saturday.

It was held at Flying Bison Brewing Company.

The crowd size for this 9th annual event was limited this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those who did attend had a blast.

Buffalo Groundhog Day also raises money for various animal shelters throughout the region.

Organizers say they've donated more than $35,000 so far.

