Buffalo Bert predicts six more weeks of winter in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's ground hog day here in Buffalo, and what better reason to throw a party.

The 10th annual Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration took place at Flying Bison Brewing Company on Seneca Street.

This doubles as a fundraiser to help local animals, and there were some wild creatures on hand from Hawk Creek, which is where Buffalo Bert lives.

Buffalo Bert did see his shadow Saturday, which means 6 more weeks of winter.

The event also featured live music and raffles.

This if the first full groundhog day celebration in three years.

The previous two were scaled back versions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.