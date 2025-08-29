Buffalo Bandits champion opening new golf bar in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith has taken a lot of shots in his life, and most of the time he has scored. Now the three-time National Lacrosse League Champion is taking a shot on something off the lacrosse field, opening a golf simulator bar in Hamburg called Sandbaggers. It will open on Saturday, September 6.

"I feel confident I know Buffalo is supporting me throughout my career, I know they will with this bar," said Smith.

We played a few holes of golf in one of three golf bays at Sandbaggers. The bar will serve food, and alcoholic drinks including Sandbagger Hard Seltzer.

"We're fortunate enough to have Sandbagger reach out to us, and they want to be apart of us so we've kind of teamed up," said Smith.

Smith co-owns the bar with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. While he's from Canada, Smith has made the Southtowns area his home, and now he's looking forward to welcoming people into his doors!

"My hope is just for everybody to enjoy it," explained Smith. "I want everybody to get together and have fun, whether we watch Bills games on the screens or try golf for the first time."

