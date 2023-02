BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rev up those engines!!

The 2023 Buffalo Auto Show is back at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Hundreds of cars, from EV to Luxury brands will be available to tour from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5.

The event will run at the following times:

- Feb. 2: 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

- Feb. 3: 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

- Feb. 4: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

- Feb. 5: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

For more information on the event along with ticket prices, click here