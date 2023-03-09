Buffalo Artisan Food Traders to headline 'Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market'

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Artisan Food Traders are set to headline the 3rd annual "Off-Broadway & Artisan Market" once again at the Eastern Hills Mall.

Vendors are gearing up for another pre-Easter rush as Western New Yorkers buy staples including Babcias and Keeping Traditions Pierogi, Malczewski's Butter Lamb, Broadway Market Famous Horseradish, Weber's Mustard and more.

"During covid, the city was forced to limit the number of vendors so folks at the Eastern Hills Mall extended an invitation for an alternate market and the Off-Broadway Market was born. You can expect to see a wide variety of specialty foods including Dragonfly Jams, M & M Pickles, Hanzlian’s Polish Sausage, Kelly’s Country Store, Blue Eyed Baker and a whole lot more." - Rick Fickhesen, owner of Buffalo Artisan Food Traders

The "Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market" will run from March 11 through April 9 at the Eastern Hills Mall located at 4545 Transit Road in Williamsville.

