Buffalo Art Movement hopes to be a stepping stone for WNY artists

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Art Movement started as an outlet for a Roswell Park Cancer Center doctor, now the BAM is becoming a platform for Western New York artists to have their moment shine in the spotlight.

"Collecting art is like dating, you know? So pretty much you have to try until you find the correct person,” said Francisco Hernandez-Ilizaliturri, creator of BAM.

BAM is the largest contemporary art galley in Buffalo with 4,000 square feet of space for local artists to show their pieces.

Hernandez-Ilizaliturri hopes to create a much more accessible art gallery that is open to and for all.

“Maybe, perhaps, because my other job is quite stressful, we want to create an environment where you can come and relax,” said Hernandez-Ilizaliturri.

BAM is calling for local artists to submit their work to be in the running for a solo exhibition in 2024 and receive a thousand dollars.

You can find more details and where to submit on BAM's website.