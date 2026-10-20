Buffalo Animal Shelter urgently seeks adopters amid influx of animal intakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent influx of animals is prompting the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter to urge local residents to consider adopting as the facility deals with overcrowding.

Over the past four weeks, the animal shelter reported taking in 121 dogs and 46 cats.

Due to the overflow of animals, dogs are being housed in temporary crates in the lobby, hallways and meet-and-greet room. The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter cannot pause intake of stray dogs found within the city because it serves as the municipal animal shelter for the City of Buffalo.

The shelter has paused cat intake as "kitten season," referring to the seasonal surge of kittens being brought in, has added to the overcrowding issue at the facility.

“When animals arrive faster than they can be adopted, we quickly run out of space. We are asking our Western New York community to consider adopting from CBAS and help us make room for the next animals who need our care. Adoption means welcoming a new family member while also helping us continue our mission of caring for Buffalo’s homeless animals,” said Jennifer Butera, director of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Click here for more information. Appointments are not necessary to visit the animals at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.