Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to open for 45th season on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park announced it will open for its 45th season on Saturday.

Organizers said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and staff will highlight the initiatives and projects that are coming up in 2024.

Van Taylor will join the Naval Park for the ribbon cutting and will be honored as the first official visitor of the season.

The Naval Park provided the following information about Taylor:

"Van Taylor has been endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a leader in the arts and entertainment industry. A producer, songwriter, and owner of Van Taylor Productions Inc. and TM International Records, Mr. Taylor has contributed over 50 years of experience to the music industry. Best known for creating Taylor Made Jazz, a band that has won several awards and gained worldwide recognition, Mr. Taylor has opened for such acts as Natalie Cole, Gladys Night, and Kool and the Gang.

For more than four decades, Mr. Taylor has performed for U.S. troops and allies overseas, during which time he was notably aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense and Armed Forces Entertainment. He created a civilian touring division for the troops called Music on the Front Lines to serve music to those who serve. He has also been active with many initiatives in the Western New York Community, serving on the Veterans Day Parade Committee in Buffalo, the African American Veterans Monument committee, and the Buffalo Naval Park’s annual Ship N’ Shore fundraiser committee.

Mr. Taylor has produced music and participated in events to support several nonprofits including Sickle Cell Anemia, the United Way, the Foodbank of Western New York, United Negro College Fund, and performances with Taylor Made Jazz for the Variety Kids Telethon to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital. He has been honored by the Buffalo City Council, who declared July 22, 2003, as “Taylor Made Jazz Day,” and was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1998."

Organizers said there are plans to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of USS Croaker throughout the year to highlight the history of the submarine and to raise awareness about the ongoing preservation efforts.

The Naval Park will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m. and starting in May it will be open seven days a week.