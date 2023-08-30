Buffalo and Erie County Library prepares for new school year with enhanced security measures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo and Erie County Library is taking proactive steps to avoid a repeat of last spring after having disruptive teenagers show up after school forcing the library to close early.

The director of the library John Spears tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that the library has added new additions like metal detectors.

“That lends a feeling of safety to everyone that walks through the doors of the library,” says Spears. “Currently we’re going to be limiting access to the Washington Street entrance to maintain control of the building.”

The library extended their contract with the Peacemakers after seeing positive results in having them contain the disruptive behaviors back in March of this year.

“We were able to pretty successfully get the fights and problems out of the library,” Spears says.

Spears did say there were some incident outside of the library that were also contained by the Peacemakers.

Founder of WNY Peacemakers Pastor James Giles is excited to continue the partnership with the library to prevent any out of control behavior.

“We still had minor incidents, but it’s nowhere as near what it was so we were impactful enough that the library this year had engaged to expand our contract. They felt they need six of us, six Peacemakers.”

Giles says he’s looking forward to having a safe space for teens inside the library.

“So we can teach them teambuilding, and teach them how to get along with each other through these activities,” he says. “And that’s what I hope is for the library to create a space and show them how to do that.”

That dedicated space is underway.

“We had a children's space for a long time. With The influx of teens we saw last year one of the things we wanted to do is give them the space of their own,” says Spears. “As well, so we're looking forward to offering that as soon as possible.”

Spears says by the end of this year the new space for teens is expected to be completed.

He also says the library hours remain the same.

Monday through Thursday 8 am to 7 pm.

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm while Sunday will resume open sometime in the near future.

