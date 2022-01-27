Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens offering a warm escape from winter

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are bringing back a warm way to escape the cold winter days through the month of February.

The Botanical Gardens says it's continuing its "Gardens After Dark" exhibit Thursday thru Sunday, and on the following dates from 5:30-9 p.m.:



February 2-6

February 9-10

February 14-27

It will be open in March from 6-9:30 p.m. on the following dates:



March 2-6

March 9-12

The Botanical Gardens are also offering a special event the Saturday after Valentine's Day called Courses in the Conservatory. It gives couples a chance to enjoy a four-course dinner from Salvatore's while making their way through the Botanical Gardens. Guests must be 21 or older to participate in this event.

According to a press release, the Botanical Gardens will be open on Valentine's Day; but it is also hosting a "Galentine's at the Gardens" event on Sunday, February 13 and a "Singles' Night" on Tuesday, February 15.

You can find full details on all of those events here.