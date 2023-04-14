Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens helping families feel more connected to nature and Koi fish

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Adventures await this weekend as warm weather calls for some fun in the sun!

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is offering special events with animals to help families feel more connected with nature.

Feeding Koi fish at the garden allows community members to get first hand experience and feed fish in an environment COO of the garden, Erin Grajek, says feels like a vacation.

"Families can connect with nature here in a different way than you can in your backyard in Western New York because we offer a tropical paradise all year round," she said. "So when you come here in March and April when that weather is just about to turn, you come in here and it's like a full blast of being in Florida so you don't have to travel that far to get that sorta vacation experience."

This event kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. You can register here.