Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens breaks ground on $31 million expansion and renovation project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens broke ground on its $31 million expansion and renovation project.

According to the governor's office, the project will increase access to the living collections and programs and create more accessible spaces, pathways, and entrances. The project includes over 14,000 square feet of renovated spaces, over 16,000 square feet of new construction, and over 90,000 square feet of renovated and new outdoor gardens. Some of the features include:



Welcome Center — a brand new entrance/admission center.

Garden Market Café — providing small bites and beverages

Expanded gift shop.

Learning Lab — two new classrooms.

The Canopy — a beautiful climate-controlled event space.

Solarium — a dedicated greenhouse for small events.

Terrace — an outdoor patio for events.

Horticulture Center — a transformed workspace for horticulturists, gardeners, and volunteers.

Central Courtyard — an enclosed courtyard for protected plant collections and works of art.

Sustainability initiatives — solar panels, stormwater management and energy efficient designs.

Accessibility initiatives — including a relocated entrance with a drop-off circle, all-gender and family-focused restrooms, a parents’ room, visitor lockers, and many more visitor-friendly amenities.

“Growing Beyond the Glass means so much more than just a new building; it’s an opportunity to embrace our entire campus and provide our community with extraordinary experiences. Together with our supporters, donors, and friends, we are writing history for the next generation. Our team is profoundly excited and honored to be championing this project, and we look forward to creating a Botanical Gardens that serves the community in ways never imagined before.” - Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens President and CEO Erin Grajek

Officials said the existing conservatory and its free parking will not be impacted by the expansion, and it will remain open throughout the entirety of the project.

It is expected to be completed in early 2027. You can find more renderings here.