Buffalo AKG Art Museum workers vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo AKG Workers United announced that about 70 workers at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum voted Thursday to unionize by a vote of 36-28 with four challenged ballots.

According to the union, workers in the visitor experience associate department, facilities, and food and beverage are included in the union.

“We are so excited to have won our union! We are looking forward to strengthening the museum in collaboration with leadership and making the AKG a democratic workplace." - Hannah Cain, barista

“We hope that our union represents all AKG workers — regardless of if they were for or not for the union — this is a new chapter for our team." - Zaned Colón, visitor experience associate

7 News spoke to some workers earlier this month who were crying foul saying their efforts to unionize were being thwarted and announced they filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

READ MORE: ‘They're stalling the election’: Buffalo AKG Art Museum workers fight to unionize

Now, the union is calling on the AKG to end its relationship with law firm Jackson Lewis which the union says is "notorious union-busting" and bargain a fair contract without delay.

“There is no reason for contract negotiations to take more than a few weeks or months if the museum is serious about bargaining. We hope that this new relationship between the AKG and our union will become a model for what a collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership can look like." - Sophie Goodwin, visitor experience associate

7 Ness has reached out to the museum for comment, we are waiting to hear back.