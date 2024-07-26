Buffalo AKG Art Museum named to TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum has been named to TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2024.

The list consists of 100 places to visit and stay this year, below is an explanation from TIME on how the places were chosen:

"To compile the 2024 list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. While last year's list featured 50 cities, this year we decided to explore even more—and more specific—establishments that stand out in their field, and the world. The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay this year."

The museum, formerly the Albright Knox Art Gallery, reopened in June 2023 after a $230 million expansion project.

The project doubled the space of the art museum's collection which is one of the most extensive collections of contemporary art in the world reaching the entire world. Art tourism in Western New York expected to get big boost from opening of Buffalo AKG Art Museum

"The Buffalo AKG’s placement in TIME’s 2024 World’s Greatest Places list demonstrates the impact of the museum’s extraordinary collection of modern and contemporary art, its celebrated curatorial program, and its dynamic suite of impactful art classes, concerts, talks, and other special events and public programs. The museum is grateful to its members, supporters, and visitors, as well as to Visit Buffalo Niagara, whose steadfast partnership and advocacy has made this distinction possible," a release says.

You can find the full list here.