BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo AKG Art Museum will host a job fair to begin hiring for full-time and part-time positions in anticipation of its opening on May 25.

The positions will range from entry-level to managerial, and the public is invited to attend the job fair.

Applicants can visit the Buffalo AKG Art Museum during the following dates and times to speak with hiring managers: