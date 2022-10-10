Buffalo Against Domestic Violence Coalition is sharing resources to victim assistance programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a tragedy that no one saw coming until it was too late.

"She would always say 'well no he's crazy but he's not that crazy to do anything like this,'" said Janese Gates, sister to a domestic violence victim. "He realized that he was loosing control and she was finding her power and was fighting back. Getting her will to leave and stay gone."

Gate's sister never got to see it through. Six years ago, her sister lost her life to her estranged husband.

"They actually had an emergency hearing the day before she was found," said Gates. "Neither one of them showed up to court.

Stories like this are why so many attended Buffalo Against Domestic Violence Coalition's first annual 'We Unite in the Fight Against Domestic Violence - A Night Under the Lights.' The national coalition said one in three women and one in four men endure some physical violence from an intimate partner. Organizers said Sunday nights event was to heal, share resources and make a change.

"In the last few months all these domestic violence homicides have hit our community in a crushing amount," said Kareema Morris, Founder and Director of Bury the Violence. "What we are doing now is, we have to bring realization to our community as to the services that are in place."

Everyone in attendance received a 'swap bag' filled with pamphlets and information that could guide people to victim assistance programing. Morris told 7 News, they are working to make sure no one else slips through the cracks.

"It's okay not to be okay but we have to have a voice," said Morris. "We have to know who to call."

Gates who now works as an advocate and volunteer for the Family Justice Center said her sister gives her strength to carry on for herself, other women in need and her two nieces who never got the chance to get to know their mom.

"Seeing their faces, hearing their questions and just hearing my sisters voice in my mind like 'just continue to fight for me,'" said Gates. "I am her voice now. He thought that he killed her, thought he shut down her voice. I am her voice now so I am going to speak and chance I get to help someone even if it's just one. So my strength comes from my sister."

Resources to Domestic Violence Assistance:



Community Services for Every1

716-883-8002 ext 476

Family Justice Center

716-558-SAFE (7233)

RAHAMA (Resources and Help Against Marital Abuse)

716-777-3468