Buffalo Aerial Dance continues to grow as it celebrates its 10th anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Aerial Dance is a unique circus act that continues to grow.

"So we use a variety of equipment; we have silks, we have trapeze, and we have a rope," said Buffalo Aerial coach Jessica Bennett.

WKBW/Briana Aldridge Adult Buffalo Aerial Dance



It was created by founder Erica Cope in 2014, who saw a need in her hometown.

"She did a lot of aerial training in Seattle and then ended up moving back to Buffalo and just wanted a place to do aerial, and there wasn't anything," said Bennett.

Fast forward 10 years, Buffalo Aerial celebrates its milestone anniversary.

"We did a big performance, we had a big party for it back in March, it's a pretty big deal," Bennett said.

The gym is open to those ages nine and up. Coach Amanda Reed, who primarily works with the younger attendees, said the experience of Aerial can be a great confidence booster.

"Just the little things you don't think about can be an asset," said Reed. "I think it helps them have a turning point of 'every part of me is special, and I can make that an asset for myself going forward.'"

Having no cap on age limit is a reminder that anyone can participate.

"On the other side of the gym, Mrs. Beecher, who owns Flips Gymnastics, is 78 years old and she just competed in an international gymnastics meet," said Bennett.