Buffalo actor premieres 'Hispanic Actor' this weekend at North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo native and Hispanic actor is coming to a silver screen near you this weekend!

The film, "Hispanic Actor", will be playing at the North Park Theatre, on Hertel Ave., on Saturday, June 9.

The film is a comedy that features Javier Vazquez Jr., where he plays a Hispanic actor who is trying to make his break.

7 News caught up with Vazquez ahead of the film's debut Wednesday night, and he said the film was inspired from his own life experiences.

"There's a lot of struggles that the Latino actors face in all of the communities; New York, L.A., Atlanta. In mu experience, going up against my friends and colleagues for the same limited number of role featuring Latinos, kind of inspired me to write this and produce it," Vazquez said.

The film is showing at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets can be bought here.