BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Academy of Science is inviting anyone to come check out the school's new location at the former Medaille college for its Health and Wellness Fair.

There will be mindfulness sessions, yoga, color therapy and guest speakers. Several community organizations will also take part, like Feedmore WNY and the Lexington Co-Op.

The event runs from 4:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. You can RSVP for the event here.