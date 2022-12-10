Buffalo 8-year-old sells baked goods to raise money for local charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 8-year-old David Heide from Buffalo had a mission to help the less fortunate in his community. To do so, he began selling baked goods and donating all of the proceeds to local charities like FeedMore WNY and St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.

As of Dec. 9, David has raised and donated nearly $3,500 to charity.

WKBW Some of the Christmas cookies that were for sale at David's Friday evening fundraiser.

Besides the proceeds from the sales of his baked goods, David also forwent his entire allowance and asked his parents to put the money toward purchasing baking supplies.

And so on Saturday, Dec. 10, David will not only hold his final bake sale, but he will also receive a certificate from the city of Buffalo that recognizes his service and dedication to his community and helping the less fortunate.

The certificate will be presented to David by Buffalo Common Councilmember Bryan Bollman and Mayor Byron Brown.

For those looking to support David's cause, you can send any donations or goodies to the following address - 279 Holly Street Buffalo, NY, 14206.

