Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will distribute more than $6.4 million to those directly impacted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Money from the "Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund" is on its way to dozens of community members. The steering committee for the fund says it has split more than six million dollars among 169 applicants.

This fund was made possible by 13,000 donors.

"Whatever money I get hopefully it can help me along with my older sibling," say Mark Talley. His mother, Geraldine, was one of the 10 people killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. He is one of many who will receive money from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Reverend Mark Blue, Co-chair of the fund tells me 169 people will get a portion of $6,452,355.32.

"This is a gift. We do not tell them how to spend it," Reverend Blue explains.

He says those eligible will receive varying amounts based on 5 categories:

1.) Legal heirs of those killed

2.) Those physically present at Tops at the time of the shooting who were physically injured

3.) Those present who suffered non-gunshot wounds and received medical treatment by May 21st

4.) Those at the site experiencing psychological trauma validated by law enforcement no later than September 14th

5.) Eligible employees of the Jefferson Avenue Tops who were not present at the time of the shooting

Reverend Blue explains, "those who are in the first category will receive the same amount. Those in second will receive varying amounts because of injury, and the other categories will receive the same amount."

They are not releasing exact amounts to the public.

Meantime, Mark Talley remains focused on keeping his mother's memory alive through his Agents for Advocacy organization. He is getting ready to host a number of events, including a community thanksgiving meal and explains, "I want her to be remembered living through me with my organization. "

