Buff State requiring face masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Aug. 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State College says it is requiring face masks to be worn indoors for all campus members and visitors regardless of vaccination status starting on August 9.

The college says this is in accordance with updated guidance from the CDC and the Erie County Department of Health.

The college adds that masks will not be required when faculty or staff members are alone in their personal offices or when students are inside their private residence hall rooms, or for individuals who are actively eating or drinking in a campus dining area.

Additionally, all unvaccinated people will be required to wear their masks outdoors, and required for everyone regardless of vaccination status for outdoor settings with 200 or more people.

